Getting ready for Hurricane Delta in Lake Arthur

JEFF DAVIS, La, (KLFY)- There’s a mandatory evacuation order for Jeff Davis Parish ahead of Hurricane Delta. In Lake Arthur, some people are getting out of town, and some people will ride the storm out.

Gas stations on Highway 26 were busy Thursday. People were doing some last-minute fill-ups before the hurricane hits.

“The stations are running low,” said Steve Puissegur, of Maxey. “I think it’s a bit of bad luck, but I was fortunate with the first one. My house is in good shape. So, we’ll see what it brings.”

“After five weeks ago, this might be a walk in the park. Then it might do things not expected it to do. So, we just want to be ready for whatever,” said Chris Harford, of Lake Arthur.

In town, plywood covers the windows at city hall. Some businesses have shuttered, but very few homes are boarded up.

“We had a good little stretch with no storms,” said Adam Hantz, of Lake Arthur. “I guess it’s our time man. It’s inevitable. It’s going to happen eventually.

Hantz isn’t taking any chances. He’s putting up sheets of plywood on all of his windows. Then, he’s taking the family out of harm’s way.

“I would stay, but I got kids. I’ve got to get them out of here. If something were to take a bad turn, I wouldn’t be able to protect them from the storm. So, we’re going to Galveston.”