Fights at the parish fair? Jeff Davis Parish sheriff’s deputies respond to threats

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — After a fight broke out at the annual Parish Fair at the Jeff Davis Parish Fairgrounds on Thursday night — and with possible threats of more violence to come — sheriff’s deputies are warning parents and children alike to keep the peace.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said law enforcement agencies have received information that a group of children from Jennings and Welsh are planning to cause more fighting — possibly with weapons — and are planning to video the fight for social media.

In response, metal detectors have been installed at the Fair, and all bags will be searched at the entrace to the Fairgrounds.

On Oct. 7, Ivey said a 16-year-old girl and an 18-year-old man allegedly attacked four victims, ages 13-15, at the Fair. Minor injuries were reported. Treshawn Deandre Lavan, 18, of Jennings, was arrested and charged with simple battery, said Ivey. The 16-year-old girl was also charged with simple battery and has been released to her parents’ custody.

“The Sheriff’s office will not tolerate any acts of violence at the event and will aggressively respond to any unruly behavior,” stated Ivey in a press release. “Adults involved will be booked into parish jail, juveniles will be cited and held until parents report to the Sheriff’s office.”