FEMA opens Disaster Recovery Center in Jennings

BATON ROUGE, La. (FEMA) – A Disaster Recovery Center will open in Jennings to help hurricane survivors.

In order to ensure everyone’s safety, the center operates under strict COVID-19 guidelines. Everyone wears masks or face coverings and social distancing is practiced. FEMA employees can answer your questions, check on your application and accept documents to scan them into the registration system and return them to you immediately.

No appointments are necessary, hours of operation are 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Saturday.

The center is located at:

Jefferson Davis Parish Fairgrounds

810 S. Lake Arthur Ave.

Jennings, LA 70546

Additional centers are open in Louisiana. Survivors may visit any center in the state. To locate the closest center or check on the status of a DRC prior to a visit to ensure the facility is open, visit: egateway.fema.gov/ESF6/DRCLocator.

Survivors don’t need to visit a center to apply or update their applications. To ask individual questions or submit information:

Call the FEMA Helpline at 800-621-3362 or TTY 800-462-7585, visit www.DisasterAssistance.gov or download the FEMA Mobile App at fema.gov/about/news-multimedia/app For the latest information on Hurricane Laura, visit fema.gov/disaster/4559. Or, for Hurricane Delta, visit fema.gov/disaster/4570. Follow the FEMA Region 6 Twitter account at twitter.com/FEMARegion6