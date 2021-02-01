Elton fugitive marks 22nd arrest with burglary and theft charges

ELTON, La. (KLFY) — An Elton fugitive wanted on burglary and theft charges was arrested on Wednesday, Jan. 27 by Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s deputies, according to a press release.

Harris James Kratzer, 39, of Elton, was arrested and charged with criminal damage to property, simple burglary and theft over $5,000. The burglary and theft occurred on Nov. 23, 2020.

Kratzer was booked into the parish jail Friday on a bond of $20,000. Kratzer made bail and was released on Friday, Jan. 29. This was Kratzer’s 22nd arrest.