Drugs seized in overnight traffic stop on I-10 in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — Officers with the Jennings Police Department seized approximately 300 pills of suspected Xanax and over 8 grams of suspected cocaine in an overnight traffic stop in Jennings.

At approximately 2:30 a.m. Nov. 23, JPD officers conducting patrol on I-10 stopped a 2009 Acura near mile marker 64 for improper lane usage.

Officers noted “several factors which led to the belief the occupants were involved in criminal activity” and got consent to search the vehicle.

The occupants of the vehicle denied being in possession of illegal narcotics, but while officers were searching the vehicle, they noticed one of the occupants, identified as Natalie Shepherd, 30, of Texas, move something from her knee to the back of her leg.

When officers questioned Shepherd about the item, she admitted that she was in possession of illegal narcotics.

JPD officers obtained two bags containing approximately 300 suspected Xanax pills and approximately 8 grams of suspected cocaine from Shepherd.

While being transported to the Jennings Police Department, Shepherd was found to be in possession of an additional bag of suspected cocaine.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office was contacted for booking but booking was denied due to Covid-19 restrictions. Shepherd was released pending charges.