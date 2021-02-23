Crowley teen arrested for attempted murder after gun transaction turns into shootout in Jennings

JENNINGS, La. (KLFY) — A Crowley teen is in the Jeff Davis Parish Jail after Jennings Police say he was involved in a shootout on Wilbert D. Rochelle Ave. in Jennings in the early morning hours Monday.

Logan Lee Meyer, 18, of Crowley, is charged with attempted second-degree murder and is being held on a $200,000 bond.

Jennings Police Chief Danny Semmes said Meyer was one of two Crowley residents who traveled to Jennings to conduct a gun sale or trade with a local resident in an abandoned house on Wilbert D. Rochelle. Shortly into the transaction, the suspects realized something wasn’t quite right.

“We don’t yet know what went wrong, but shots started being fired,” Semmes told News 10. “We recovered 10-12 shell casings from multiple weapons.”

Four weapons were recovered at the scene, two of which had been previously reported stolen. Semmes said no one was injured in the shootout. After things got violent, Meyer and his cohort attempted to flee, but their vehicle went into a ditch. Officers were on the scene quickly enough to catch both suspects in a field near the scene. After obtaining a search warrant for the vehicle and examining the suspects’ phones, Semmes said officers recovered enough evidence to connect the subjects to the shooting.