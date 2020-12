ELTON, La. (KLFY) — A crop duster crashed near the town of Elton on Tuesday, though the pilot walked away from the crash uninjured, according to the Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said the pilot refused medical attention at the scene of the crash, which happened near the intersection of La. 26 and Dan Buller Rd in a rural area. The cause of the crash was not immediately made clear.