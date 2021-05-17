Camper flips during strong winds in Jeff Davis Parish

JEFF DAVIS PARISH, La. (KLFY) Only minor injuries were reported after an RV camper was flipped over by strong winds as severe storms passed through Jeff Davis Parish Monday afternoon.

Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Chris Ivey said the incident happened on Ava Lane.





He said a family was inside the camper when it flipped, but only minor injuries were reported.

Ivey also reported some road closures in the area due to flooding.

He said Martin Luther King Drive and Leonard Road at US 190 is closed due to high water.

Additionally, Pousson Road and nearby areas in Lacassine are also flooded, Ivey said.