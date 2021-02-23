Beaumont man arrested for breaking into occupied Kinder residence

KINDER, La. (KLFY) — A Beaumont, Tx., man was arrested after Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies said he attempted to break into the camper where his child’s mother lives.

Christian Jacob Goodly, 26, of Beaumont, Tx., was arrested and booked into the Jeff Davis Parish Jail on unauthorized entry into an inhabited dwelling.

On Monday, Feb. 22, deputies responded to a call about a break-in on La. 383 in Kinder. After Goodly was refused entry into the camper, Chief Deputy Chris Ivey said he attempted to enter the camper by opening a storage compartment door on the outside of the camper and crawling inside. Deputies found Goodly nearby and he admitted to attempting to make an entry.