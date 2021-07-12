66-year-old Texas woman killed in four-vehicle crash near Welsh

Jefferson Davis Parish, La. (KLFY) A 66-year-old woman is dead following a four vehicle crash near Welsh early Monday morning.

It happened just after 8 a.m. on I-10 about 1 mile west of LA Hwy 99 (Welsh) in Jefferson Davis Parish.

According to State Police, 66-year-old Barbara Ann Nance of Pearland, Texas was a passenger in a vehicle that was struck from behind by an 18-wheeler.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that the driver of the 18-wheeler, 67-year-old Joseph Guillory

of Lake Charles, was traveling east on I-10 prior to the crash.

Police say as Guillory encountered traffic congestion during a rain storm, he failed to reduce his speed and struck the rear of a vehicle.

After the initial impact with the first vehicle, police say, the 18-wheeler veered to the right and struck the rear of a second vehicle that was stopped on the roadway due to the congestion.

Nance, who was the front seat passenger in the second vehicle, was not properly restrained and sustained moderate injuries.

Police say she was transported to a Jennings area hospital where she succumbed to her injuries.

A toxicology sample was obtained from Guillory, according to police, and submitted for analysis.

The crash remains under investigation.