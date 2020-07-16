Skip to content
COVID-19 daily updates
Jeff Davis Parish
Jeff Davis Parish releases back-to-school plan for 2020-21
Local News
LPSS to offer a virtual option in its 2020-2021 reopening plan
Bar owners meet with Governor Edwards’ staff to discuss second closure
Video
LPSS to parents: Get internet access for upcoming school year
Video
Jeff Davis Parish releases back-to-school plan for 2020-21
Wearing a mask while working out is a double-edged sword, local gym owner says
Video
Lafayette convicted felon pleads guilty to firearm possession during domestic dispute
18-year-old Opelousas man booked on molestation charges
Opelousas City Council calls special meeting to discuss discipline for Sgt. Tyron Andrepont
Video
Showers and Storms Moving into Acadiana with a Low Severe Threat
Video
Mask distribution and donations in Lafayette Parish
More Local
Trending Stories
Website to apply for $250 hazard pay crashes hours after opening
Video
Apple users: How to submit your claim in Apple’s $500M iPhone slowdown settlement
Video
Edwards: Rental assistance available to some tenants starting today; calls for three days of prayer and fasting
Video
18-year-old Opelousas man booked on molestation charges
Applications for Louisiana front-line worker stimulus checks begin this week
Video
