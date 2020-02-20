Live Now
Quest for Gold: Sisters ‘want everyone to see what karate is’

Japan 2020

by: Ryan Burrow

Posted: / Updated:

US’ Cirrus Lingl(R) and Dominican Republic’s Pamela Rodriguez compete during the Women’s Over 68kg Semifinal at the Lima 2019 Pan-American Games in Lima on August 11, 2019. (Photo CRIS BOURONCLE/AFP via Getty Images)

CHICAGO (WGN RADIO) — On this week’s “Quest for the Gold,” we talk with Cirrus and Skylar Lingl of Carpentersville, Illinois.  Cirrus, 21 and Skylar, 19 are hoping not only to reach Olympic glory for themselves but for karate as a whole. 

This is karate’s first time in the summer Olympics and they see this as an opportunity to kick the growing sport into the international spotlight.

Other topics include:

  • The USWNT has qualified for the 2020 Olympics but still feel they’ve got some work to do.
  • Coronavirus concerns continue to grow heading into the Summer Games.
  • U.S. Women’s Basketball survives a scare.

