Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

PHOTOS: Crews work to complete Olympic venues in Tokyo

Japan 2020
Posted: / Updated:

TOKYO, JAPAN – DECEMBER 04: People walk past the Ariake Gymnastics Centre, one of the venues for the 2020 Olympics, on December 4, 2019 in Tokyo, Japan. (Photo by Carl Court/Getty Images)

TOKYO (NEXSTAR) — Crews are working to complete venues ahead of next summer’s Olympic games in Tokyo, Japan.

The following images were captured the first week of December and made available via Getty Images:

A report released last year by the national government’s Board of Audit said Japan is likely to spend $25 billion overall to prepare for the games. This is public money, except for the $5.6 billion operating budget.

Tokyo projected total costs of about $7.5 billion in its winning bid for the games in 2013.

(The Associated Press contributed to this report)

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms this evening followed by occasional showers overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 42F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms during the evening will give way to cloudy skies after midnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 41F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
44°F Thunderstorms early, then variable clouds overnight with still a chance of showers. A few storms may be severe. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
14 mph NNW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

72°F Few Clouds Feels like 72°
Wind
13 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
42°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 36F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
9 mph WNW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories