Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Female athlete to launch Olympic torch relay for 1st time

Japan 2020

by: The Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

RIO DE JANEIRO, BRAZIL – AUGUST 09: Gold medalist Anna Korakaki of Greece smiles on the podium during the medal ceremony for the Women’s 25m pistol event on Day 4 of the Rio 2016 Olympic Games at the Olympic Shooting Centre on August 9, 2016 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

ATHENS, Greece (AP) — For the first time, a woman has been chosen to launch the torch relay for the 2020 Tokyo Games at the birthplace of the ancient Olympics in Greece.

Greece’s Olympic committee said Thursday it has picked Rio de Janeiro shooting gold medalist Anna Korakaki as the first torchbearer following the flame-lighting ceremony in Ancient Olympia on March 12.

The carefully-choreographed ceremony is led by an actress posing as an ancient Greek priestess who lights the flame using a a bowl-shaped mirror to focus the heat of the sun’s rays on her torch. She will then pass it on to Korakaki.

The torch relay will course through Greece for a week before the flame is handed over to Tokyo organizing officials at a ceremony in Athens. The last torchbearer will also be a woman — Greece’s Katerina Stefanidi who won the pole vault gold medal at Rio.

Greece’s national Olympic committee president Spyros Capralos said Korakaki’s selection was a “historic” moment.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
50%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Mostly clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 51F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
41%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Partly cloudy skies this evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers late. Low 47F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

61°F Clear Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
39%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
47°F Clear this evening. Becoming mostly cloudy with showers developing after midnight. Low 49F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
10 mph S
Humidity
67%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
47°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low 51F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
6 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories