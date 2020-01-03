Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Weirdos wanted: top adviser to UK’s Boris Johnson seeks help

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this file photo dated Monday, Dec. 16, 2019, Britain’s Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s senior adviser, Dominic Cummings arrives at 10 Downing Street before the prime minister holds the first Cabinet meeting after the General Election, in London. Britain is looking for a few good weirdos, that’s the word from Dominic Cummings who appealed in a blog post Friday Jan. 3, 2020, for a wide range of “wild card” applicants for government positions.(AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — Britain is looking for a few good weirdos.

That’s the word from one of Prime Minister Boris Johnson’s top advisers, who in a lengthy blog post Friday appealed for a wide range of applicants for government positions.

Dominic Cummings said one of his goals is to attract “super-talented weirdos” to government posts.

“We need some true wild cards, artists, people who never went to university and fought their way out of an appalling hell hole, weirdos,” said Cummings, who has been a lightning rod for controversy during his tenure at 10 Downing Street.

He is a former director of the campaign to lead Britain out of the European Union who has helped shape many of Johnson’s policies. Cummings’ blog post is something of a screed against Britain’s elites, even though Johnson was educated at Britain’s uppermost educational institutions.

“If you want to figure out what characters around Putin might do, or how international criminal gangs might exploit holes in our border security, you don’t want more Oxbridge English graduates,” he blogged.

He said change is needed because there are “some profound problems at the core of how the British state makes decisions.”

Cummings’ strategy helped Johnson win an impressive victory in the Dec. 12 election. He said in the blog that the government’s strength in Parliament means it can concentrate on vital matters.

He described it as “a new government with a significant majority and little need to worry about short-term unpopularity while trying to make rapid progress with long-term problems” and urged people to apply for positions.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

47°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
12 mph WNW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
39°F Clear skies. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

48°F Clear Feels like 44°
Wind
8 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
39°F A clear sky. Low 39F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

49°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
10 mph NNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A mostly clear sky. Low 33F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph WNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories