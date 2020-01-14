Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Volkswagen hits record sales in bid to top auto industry

International

by: DAVID McHUGH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Tuesday, Nov. 19, 2019 file photo Volkswagen unveils its VW I.D. Space Vizzion autonomous electric concept wagon at the Petersen Automotive Museum in Los Angeles. Volkswagen and a German consumer group said Thursday they will conduct talks on a possible settlement in a landmark case in which hundreds of thousands of people aim to establish a right of compensation for cars affected by the automaker’s diesel emissions scandal. (AP Photo/Damian Dovarganes)

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — Volkswagen has announced record annual sales that could determine whether it keeps its crown as the world’s largest automaker.

The company based in Wolfsburg, Germany, said Tuesday that it delivered 10.97 million vehicles in 2019. That compares with 10.83 million in 2018, when Volkswagen edged out the Renault-Nissan-Mitsubishi alliance and Toyota, although the alliance was slightly ahead when trucks are removed from the totals.

The alliance and Toyota will report their figures in coming weeks. Toyota in December estimated its 2019 total would be 10.72 million, which would leave it behind Volkswagen.

General Motors held the title for more than seven decades before losing it to Toyota in 2008 and no longer has a shot at the top spot after selling its European business and closing other money-losing operations.

Volkswagen underlines that it does not set being the sales leader as a business goal but focuses instead on its financial results. The company’s diesel scandal, in which it rigged cars to cheat on pollution emissions tests, came amid a push under former CEO Martin Winterkorn to dethrone Toyota as No. 1 in sales. The company has since pivoted in the wake of the 2015 scandal toward electric cars as the industry seeks to meet tougher limits on greenhouse gases.

Volkswagen was able to increase sales despite shrinking global auto markets. That means its market share increased against the competition. Sales were boosted by strong results in its home market in Germany, the U.S. and in Brazil, while sales slipped in the Asia-Pacific region.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
8 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
65°F Areas of fog. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
65°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low near 65F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Foggy. Low near 65F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
65°F Low clouds and fog. Low 66F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
65°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low near 60F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories