Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Villages on Beijing’s outskirts isolate selves amid outbreak

International
Posted: / Updated:

A man wearing a face mask stands near a banner reading “defeat the epidemic” stretched across the entrance to Donggouhe village in northern China’s Hebei Province, Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020. With barricades and wary guardians, villages on the outskirts of Beijing are closing themselves off to outsiders to ward against infection amid the outbreak of a new type of virus. (AP Photo)

BEIJING (AP) — With barricades and wary guardians, villages on the outskirts of Beijing are closing themselves off to outsiders to ward against infection from a new type of virus.

Roads are being blocked by piles of earth or anything else capable of stopping traffic, red banners are tied overhead and serious-looking villagers wearing masks and red armbands stand guard to prevent outsiders and their vehicles from entering.

Those wishing to visit have to prove their presence is necessary and testify that they have not traveled to Wuhan, the epicenter of the virus, or other stricken areas.

“If we let in one (infected) person, the whole village would be ruined,” said Chen Shuyi, a member of the village committee in Zhuangke in Hebei province, which borders Beijing.

At the entrance to another village, Donggouhe, an electric screen displays a message from the local governing committee: “No gathering, no visiting, prevent infection.”

“We’ve made it very clear that people and cars from outside cannot get into the village,” said committee head Wang Huijin. “Hopefully this can protect our people and also this can help the country.”

Li Shulin, committee head of Datun village, said every similar-sized community in the region is employing the same tactics, and that this year’s Lunar New Year, which began last week, has a very different feel from previous years.

“People stopped paying new year visits. Most of them stayed at home,” he said.

The new type of coronavirus has killed 132 people and infected more than 6,000 on the mainland and abroad. The latest figures cover the previous 24 hours and add 26 to the number of deaths, 25 of which were in the central province of Hubei and its capital, Wuhan.

The 5,974 cases on the mainland marked a rise of 1,459 from the previous day, although that rise is a smaller increase than the 1,771 new cases reported on Monday. Dozens of infections have been confirmed abroad as well.

The village closures echo tactics employed during the outbreak of SARS, or severe acute respiratory syndrome, in 2002-2003. SARS, which also originated in China and killed nearly 800 people, hit Beijing especially hard.

They’re also an extension of the strict travel bans and quarantines that the government is relying on to contain the virus.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
13 mph NW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mainly cloudy. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NW
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Mostly cloudy skies. Low around 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

52°F Overcast Feels like 52°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Overcast. Low near 45F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
46°F Cloudy skies. Low 44F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

54°F Overcast Feels like 54°
Wind
12 mph NNW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
44°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 42F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph NNE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories