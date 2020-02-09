Live Now
Video of Chinese man caning Kenyan worker sparks outrage

International

by: TOM ODULA, Associated Press

NAIROBI, Kenya (AP) — Kenya police say four Chinese migrant workers have been arrested following a widely circulated video appearing to show one of them caning a Kenyan worker for arriving late at a restaurant they all work in.

The video has led to outrage by many Kenyans on social media who likened it to the treatment of Kenyans by British colonists or slavery.

Police said three of those arrested Sunday have no valid work permits while one had an expired visitors visa. Authorities said Deng Hailan, the suspect who appeared to be caning the Kenyan, works as a chef at the Chez Wou restaurant in Nairobi but does not have a valid work permit.

Kenya, as well as other African nations, has seen an increase in Chinese workers and investment.

China’s outreach to African nations aims to build trade, investment and political ties with a continent often seen as overlooked by the U.S. and other Western nations. That has provided lucrative opportunities for Chinese businesses. African nations have been often happy to accept China’s investment offers, which come without demands for safeguards against corruption, waste or environmental damage.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

