Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Venice hotels counting the cost of November’s floods

International
Posted: / Updated:

ROME (AP) — Venice’s hoteliers association estimates that the city’s hotels suffered about 30 million euros ($34 million) worth of structural damage during November’s floods.

The overall losses though are higher after adding in the lower revenues that local hotels have reported in the wake of the surging high tides that afflicted the lagoon city. Earlier this month, the city’s hoteliers association said that in the immediate aftermath of the flooding, 45% of reservations were cancelled.

“We are still waiting to calculate the loss in revenue and to quantify how much was lost in terms of cancelled reservations,” Venice hoteliers association’s president Vittorio Bonacini said on Friday during a press conference in Rome with the foreign press.

Last month Venice suffered its worst flooding in more than 50 years, with its houses, businesses and historic monuments severely hit. Total damages are estimated at around 1 billion euros.

Venice attracts more than 25 million tourists each year and the effects of mass tourism on the fragile lagoon environment have fuelled a decades-long debate on the future of the city.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

49°F Overcast Feels like 47°
Wind
5 mph NNW
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
45°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Broken Clouds

Crowley

47°F Broken Clouds Feels like 44°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

46°F Overcast Feels like 46°
Wind
3 mph N
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

50°F Overcast Feels like 50°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
45°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
47°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories