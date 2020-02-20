Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Venezuelan police search home of detained uncle of Guaidó

International

by: SCOTT SMITH, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Fabiana Rosales, the wife of opposition leader Juan Guaido, arrives to the building where the family of her husband’s uncle Juan Jose Marquez lives in Caracas, Venezuela, Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. Guaido says military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after he was arrested on suspicion of bringing explosives into Venezuela on the same flight as Guaido. (AP Photo/Ariana Cubillos)

CARACAS, Venezuela (AP) — Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaidó said military police raided the home of his uncle early Thursday, a week after the relative was arrested on his return with Guaidó to Venezuela.

On Twitter, Guaidó described the search of Juan José Márquez’s home as another act of persecution by a “cowardly dictatorship” that will not deter the opposition movement.

An Associated Press journalist saw a police vehicle parked in front of the Caracas apartment building where Márquez lives. An officer in a black mask later drove off in the vehicle.

Marquez’s small children were inside the home at the time of the police raid, said his attorney, Joel García.

Márquez traveled to Venezuela with Guaidó, who had completed an international tour in which he sought support for the opposition’s campaign to oust President Nicolás Maduro.

Márquez was promptly arrested and accused of transporting explosives, an allegation that Guaidó has dismissed as absurd.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

48°F Overcast Feels like 41°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar