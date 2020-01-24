Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

US rejects extradition request from UK over fatal road crash

International
Posted: / Updated:

Charlotte Charles, center, the mother of Harry Dunn who was killed in a crash by the wife of a U.S. diplomat, takes part in a demonstration against NATO and U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit, in London, Tuesday, Dec. 3, 2019. Trump and his NATO counterparts were gathering in London Tuesday to mark the alliance’s 70th birthday amid deep tensions as spats between leaders expose a lack of unity that risks undermining military organization’s credibility. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali)

LONDON (AP) — The British government on Friday condemned a decision by the United States not to extradite an American woman involved in a fatal road accident.

Anne Sacoolas has been charged by British prosecutors with causing death by dangerous driving over the crash that killed 19-year-old motorcyclist Harry Dunn.

Dunn died in August after his motorbike collided with a car driven by Sacoolas outside RAF Croughton, a British military base in central England used by U.S. forces. Sacoolas, whose husband was an intelligence officer at the base, returned to the U.S. soon after.

The State Department says Sacoolas had diplomatic immunity when she was in Britain, and to send her to face criminal charges would set “an extraordinarily troubling precedent.”

British Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab called the U.S. decision “a denial of justice.”

“I called the U.S. ambassador earlier to express the government’s disappointment about this decision,” Raab said, adding that U.K. officials are “urgently considering our options.”

Under the Vienna Convention on Diplomatic Relations, families of diplomats are granted immunity from arrest or detention. British prosecutors, however, maintain that immunity does not apply to dependants of consular officials based outside London.

Dunn’s family has urged Sacoolas to return and face British justice, and met with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington as part of their campaign.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
14 mph WNW
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

57°F Clear Feels like 57°
Wind
7 mph NW
Humidity
52%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories