Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

US film crew chasing Poland Holocaust story may face charges

International
Posted: / Updated:

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — A team of U.S. award-winning documentary filmmakers pursuing a Holocaust-era story in western Poland could face charges of unauthorized excavation work, punishable by up to two years in prison, a Polish prosecutor said Friday.

Seven filmmakers, mostly from Los Angeles, are researching a World War II story about a collection of valuable postage stamps seized from Jews and reportedly hidden in a basement in 1945 by a German Nazi officer, Rudolf Wahlmann.

The filmmakers talked to Wahlmann’s children and obtained confirmation of the address where the collection was supposedly hidden as the Nazis fled the advancing Soviet army. The team includes Academy Award-winning producers and directors Bill Guttentag and Dan Sturman.

Regional prosecutor Radoslaw Wrebiak said the film crew failed to obtain the required permit for their excavation work and that police in the western city of Legnica were investigating their activities in the basement of an apartment building dating back to the late 19th century and considered to have historical value.

The filmmakers said on Facebook that the aim of their “Liegnitz Plot” project is to “confirm the story, recover the stamps, and return them to their rightful owners,” in remembrance of the 6 million Holocaust victims.

When the filmmakers first sought access to the basement, in 2015, they pretended to be filming a simple love story and concealed their true intentions. According to local media, their deception undermined the trust of the building’s residents.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar