Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

US adds detail on how soldier died in Afghanistan this week

International

by: LOLITA C. BALDOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
Michael Goble

FILE – In this Dec. 25, 2019, file photo, an Army carry team moves a transfer case containing the remains of U.S. Army Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble, at Dover Air Force Base, Del.. Goble, a U.S. Special Forces soldier who died in Afghanistan this week, was seizing a Taliban weapons cache when he was killed, the U.S. military said Friday. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon, File)

WASHINGTON (AP) — A U.S. Special Forces soldier who died in Afghanistan this week was seizing a Taliban weapons cache when he was killed, the U.S. military said Friday.

Sgt. 1st Class Michael Goble was with his unit when its members discovered an undisclosed amount of Taliban weapons in Kunduz Province, said Eric Pahon, a spokesman for the U.S. forces in Afghanistan. Pahon said Goble and others were clearing out the cache when an explosion happened.

Pahon said the Taliban wrongly claimed that the service members were in a convoy and targeted by a roadside bomb during a raid.

Goble, 33, of Washington Township in Bergen County, New Jersey, was killed Monday and an Afghan service member was wounded. Goble served with the 1st Battalion, 7th Special Forces Group.

Details about what type of weapon or ammunition exploded are still under investigation.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
81%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
63°F Cloudy skies this evening. A few showers developing late. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
63°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 63F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ESE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

69°F Broken Clouds Feels like 69°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
63°F A few showers developing late. Low 62F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 20%.
Wind
4 mph ESE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Sidebar

Trending Stories