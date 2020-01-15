Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UN court to rule next week in Rohingya genocide case

International

by: MIKE CORDER, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Dec. 11, 2019, file photo, Myanmar’s leader Aung San Suu Kyi waits to address judges of the International Court of Justice on the second day of three days of hearings in The Hague, Netherlands. There was a time when Suu Kyi was the hero of the human rights set, whose nonviolent struggle against her country’s military dictatorship was admired by people around the world and won her the Nobel Peace Prize in 1991. Now she is seen by many of her admirers as an apologist for war crimes against its Muslim Rohingya minority. (AP Photo/Peter Dejong)

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The United Nations’ top court announced Wednesday that it will issue a decision next week on a request to order Myanmar to halt what has been cast as a genocidal campaign against the southeast Asian country’s Rohingya Muslim minority.

The West African nation of Gambia, on behalf of a large organization of Islamic nations, asked the International Court of Justice last month to take “all measures within its power to prevent all acts that amount to or contribute to the crime of genocide.”

At hearings in December, lawyers representing Gambia showed judges maps, satellite imagery and graphic photos to highlight what they called a deliberate campaign of ethnic cleansing and genocide — including the killing of civilians, raping of women and torching of houses — that forced more than 700,000 Rohingya to flee to neighboring Bangladesh.

Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi defended the actions of her country’s military — the force that once held her under house arrest for 15 years — saying the exodus of men, women and children was a tragic consequence of hostilities started by Rohingya insurgents.

Asking judges to drop the case, she told the court that Gambia painted “an incomplete and misleading factual picture” of what happened in Myanmar’s northern Rakhine state.

The court will hand down its decision Jan. 23. Its orders are final and legally binding. The court itself has no enforcement powers but is part of the United Nations.

Gambia’s request for an immediate court order came as the first stage of a case in which it accuses Myanmar of breaching the Genocide Convention in its campaign against the Rohingya. Myanmar rejects the claim.

The full case will likely take years to complete.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Scattered Clouds

Abbeville

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Foggy. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

75°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 75°
Wind
5 mph SSW
Humidity
75%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Low clouds and fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Scattered Clouds

Opelousas

74°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 74°
Wind
3 mph SW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

75°F Clear Feels like 75°
Wind
7 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
64°F Areas of fog. Low 64F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Few Clouds

New Iberia

78°F Few Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
63°F Cloudy with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories