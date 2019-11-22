UK praised for bringing back some British orphans from Syria

Breaking News
LONDON (AP) — The U.K.’s decision to allow some British orphans from Syria to come back home has drawn praise from an international charity.

Save the Children UK said Friday the government’s decision is a “triumph of compassion” that would allow the children to lead full lives.

The London-based agency’s Alison Griffin said they are “innocent children” who were subjected to terrible circumstances.

Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said Thursday evening that the orphans would be allowed to return to Britain. Most of them come from families of suspected Islamic State extremists who had left Britain to fight in Syria.

Save the Children says some 60 British children are trapped after fleeing areas that used to be in Islamic State control.

Kurdish officials say three British children have been handed over to U.K. authorities.

