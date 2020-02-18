Breaking News
UK PM Johnson and estranged wife reach financial settlement

FILE – In this file photo dated Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020, British Prime Minister Boris Johnson waves at the media as he leaves 10 Downing Street in London. Johnson has come under pressure to dismiss adviser Andrew Sabisky, who wrote offensive comments about race and intelligence in 2014, it has been revealed Monday Feb. 17, 2020, while a Downing Street spokesman sought to distance the government from the views expressed by advisor Sabisky. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, FILE)

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and his estranged wife Marina Wheeler have reached a financial agreement for their divorce, court records showed Tuesday.

Lawyers for Johnson and Wheeler attended a brief private hearing at the Central Family Court in London.

Judge Sarah Gibbons barred the media from reporting financial details of the settlement. The judge gave Wheeler permission to apply for a divorce decree that will formally end the couple’s marriage.

Johnson and Wheeler, a lawyer, married in 1993 and had four children. They announced in September 2018 that they had separated and planned to divorce.

Johnson, 55, now lives with 31-year-old partner Carrie Symonds in the prime minister’s official residence, 10 Downing St.

