Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

UK investigates after ex-PM bodyguard leaves gun on plane

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this June 26, 2015 file photo, European Council President Donald Tusk, left, speaks with British Prime Minister David Cameron during a summit of EU leaders in Brussels at which Cameron sought some changes in Britain’s terms of membership of the bloc. They didn’t prove to be enough as Britain voted in June of that year to leave the EU. It is finally scheduled to actually leave on Jan. 31, 2020 after 47 years of membership. (AP Photo/Geert Vanden Wijngaert, File)

LONDON (AP) — London’s Metropolitan Police are investigating after former Prime Minister David Cameron’s bodyguard reportedly left his gun in an airplane bathroom.

The Daily Mail newspaper reported that the weapon found on a trans-Atlantic flight was handed to flight attendants. The Sun reported that passports belonging to Cameron and the officer were also found.

Police said they were aware of the matter that took place Monday and that the officer involved has since been removed from operational duties.

“We are taking this matter extremely seriously and an internal investigation is taking place,” police said in a statement.

As a former British prime minister, Cameron is entitled to security provided by a specialist police unit.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 47F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low around 45F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

74°F Overcast Feels like 74°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 46F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
54°F Thunderstorms this evening will give way to steady rain overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
10 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSW
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
49°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph NW
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories