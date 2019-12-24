Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Remarkable Women banner

Uganda: 7 Eritrean soccer players disappear after tournament

International
Posted: / Updated:

KAMPALA, Uganda (AP) — A Ugandan official says seven Eritrean soccer players have disappeared at the end of a regional tournament.

Rogers Mulindwa, a spokesman for a body that organised the Cecafa Senior Challenge Cup, said Tuesday that a police search for the players continues.

A police spokesman did not immediately comment.

The players are believed to be the latest to defect from Eritrea, whose government under President Isaias Afwerki has been described by human rights groups as one of the most tightly controlled regimes in the world.

Four members of Eritrea’s under-20 soccer team sought asylum in Uganda in October.

Many young people fleeing the East African nation oppose its system of indefinite national service and forced military conscription.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

50°F Clear Feels like 50°
Wind
5 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
1 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Scattered Clouds

Crowley

51°F Scattered Clouds Feels like 51°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F Mainly clear. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. Low near 50F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
5 mph NW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
49°F A few passing clouds. Low 51F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph SSE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
6 mph NNW
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
50°F A few clouds. Low 41F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories