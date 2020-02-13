Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Turkmenistan’s leader fires his longtime security chief

International
Posted: / Updated:

ASHGABAT, Turkmenistan (AP) — Turkmenistan’s autocratic president has fired his longtime security chief, a man widely seen as one of the most influential officials in the Central Asian nation.

President Gurbanguly Berdymukhamedov’s decree published Thursday in the government’s newspaper Neutral Turkmenistan orders the dismissal of National Security Minister Yaylym Berdiyev.

The document said the minister was relieved of his duties due to his transfer to another position, but it didn’t say what job he will take. Last month, the president reprimanded Berdiyev for unspecified flaws and stripped him of another title he had — that of the secretary of the State Security Council.

The Turkmen leader named Berdiyev’s deputy, Gurbanmyrat Annayev, to succeed him as the security minister. Deputy Prime Minister Charymurat Amanov was named to fill the position of the secretary of the State Security Council.

Berdymukhamedov has ruled the gas-rich ex-Soviet Central Asian nation since 2006 through an all-encompassing personality cult that styles him as Turkmenistan’s “arkadaq,’ or protector. He has been frequently shown on state TV dressing down government officials.

In December, two other former top government officials were shown confessing on state television for their reported involvement in corruption, dressed in prison robes, their hands hand-cuffed and heads shaven clean.

T urkmenistan, a nation of 5.9 million people on the Caspian Sea, lies on the ancient Silk Road trading route to China. It has huge reserves of natural gas but human rights groups say its government is among the world’s most repressive.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

46°F Clear Feels like 41°
Wind
10 mph NE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

45°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
14 mph ENE
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
13 mph NE
Humidity
61%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

45°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
12 mph ENE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

46°F Clear Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph NE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
38°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar