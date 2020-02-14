Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Turkey court acquits exiled novelist of terror charges

International

by: MEHMET GUZEL, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

ISTANBUL (AP) — A Turkish court on Friday acquitted journalist and award-winning novelist Asli Erdogan of terrorism-related charges for writing for a pro-Kurdish newspaper that has since been shut-down.

Lawyer Erdal Dogan told reporters that the court in Istanbul acquitted the author, who lives in exile in Germany, of being a member of “an armed terrorist organization” and of “disrupting the unity of state,” while dropping, on a technicality, charges of engaging in “propaganda for a terrorist organization.”

The court also acquitted Asli Erdogan’s colleagues Bilge Aykut and Necmiye Alpay. The trial against other co-defendants, including human rights lawyer Eren Keskin, is to continue, after their lawyers requested additional time to prepare for their final defense.

“This is a case of freedom of thought and expression,” Dogan told The Associated Press outside the courthouse. “From now on, we hope results like these are achieved for all journalists under arrest and for all journalists that are on trial.”

“We also hope other journalists in this case and Miss Eren (Keskin) are acquitted,” Dogan added.

Asli Erdogan and her co-defendants were among tens of thousands of people arrested in the aftermath of a failed 2016 coup against President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. The opposition accused Erdogan’s government of using emergency powers meant to deal with perpetrators of the failed military coup, to go after all government critics.

Asli Erdogan— who is not related to President Erdogan — was arrested in August 2016 with other staff members of the Ozgur Gundem newspaper, which the government accused of links to outlawed Kurdish rebels. She spent four months in prison before being freed pending the outcome of the trial.

Asli Erdogan, 52, was facing a maximum sentence of nine years and four months in prison. Her novels include “The City in Crimson Cloak” and “The Stone Building and Other Places.” She lives in exile in Germany.

___

Suzan Fraser contributed to this report.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
7 mph N
Humidity
43%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

53°F Clear Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds NE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

52°F Clear Feels like 52°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
47%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
7 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
53%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A few clouds from time to time. Low around 40F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar