Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Trump, first lady to host state dinner in April for Spain

International

by: DARLENE SUPERVILLE, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Feb. 5, 2020 file photo, The White House is seen in Washington. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the White House announced Tuesday. (AP Photo/Manuel Balce Ceneta)

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump will host the administration’s third state dinner in April, for King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia of Spain, the White House announced Tuesday.

The fancy, black-tie dinner — a diplomatic tool often reserved for America’s staunchest allies — is part of a state visit scheduled for April 21 to celebrate close ties between the two countries, press secretary Stephanie Grisham said.

“The visit will celebrate our two countries’ close friendship and shared history, and reaffirm our commitments to stand together to address today’s global challenges,” Grisham said in a statement.

King Felipe and Trump met in the Oval Office in June 2018 during a royal tour of the U.S. to mark the 300th anniversaries of the founding of New Orleans and San Antonio, cities with historical ties to Spain.

Trump, at the time, praised the “outstanding” relationship between the U.S. and Spain and cited excellent cooperation between them on trade and military defense.

“Just about everything you can have,” Trump said. “So we love Spain.”

The administration’s previous state dinners were for France in April 2018 and for Australia in September 2019.

___

Follow Darlene Superville on Twitter: http://www.twitter.com/dsupervilleap

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
10 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
53°F Periods of rain. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

66°F Overcast Feels like 66°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
98%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy with rain ending overnight. Low near 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph SE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F Cloudy. Periods of rain early. Low 48F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
53°F A steady rain this evening. Showers continuing overnight. Low around 50F. Winds NW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
14 mph W
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
14 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low around 50F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
4 mph SSW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories