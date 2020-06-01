Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Tropical storm kills 17 in El Salvador and Guatemala

International

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Vehicles stand damaged by the Acelhuate River after a flash flood at a neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at least seven people died across the country after two days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

Vehicles stand damaged by the Acelhuate River after a flash flood at a neighborhood in San Salvador, El Salvador, Sunday, May 31, 2020. According to the Ministry of the Interior, at least seven people died across the country after two days of heavy rains. (AP Photo/Salvador Melendez)

SAN SALVADOR, El Salvador (AP) — Rains from Tropical Storm Amanda left at least 17 dead and seven missing while causing extensive damage across El Salvador and Guatemala that pushed thousands of people into shelters amid the coronavirus pandemic.

El Salvador Interior Minister Mario Durán said Monday some 7,000 people were scattered across 154 shelters. He said a quarter of the rain that the country normally receives in a year fell in 70 hours.

That set off landslides and flooding, especially in the western part of the country. A day earlier officials had said at least 900 homes had been damaged.

President Nayib Bukele visited one of the most affected communities on the outskirts of San Salvador. Some 50 families lost their homes and Bukele said the government would give them $10,000 to rebuild.

One whose home was damaged was María Torres. “We’ve never experienced this,” she said. “The rain was so strong and suddenly the water entered the homes and we just saw how they fell.”

The Legislative Assembly approved the government’s use of a $389 million loan from the International Monetary Fund to deal with the pandemic and the storm’s impact.

El Salvador reports more than 2,500 infections and 46 deaths.

In Guatemala, a 9-year-old boy was swept away by a river and drowned and another person was killed when a home collapsed, said David de León, spokesman for the national disaster agency.

Amanda pounded El Salvador with rain for days before moving ashore as a tropical storm on Sunday and pushing across Guatemala.

It quickly dissipated, but the U.S. National Hurricane Center said Monday afternoon its remnants had formed into a tropical depression in the Bay of Campeche off Mexico’s gulf coast and was expected to move through the Gulf of Mexico in coming days.

Mexico issued a tropical storm warning from Campeche west to the port of Veracruz, expecting the depression to become a tropical storm Monday night or Tuesday.

It had sustained winds of 30 mph (45 kph) and was expected to move slowly just off the Mexican coast for the next couple days. The storm is expected to dump 10 to 15 inches of rain over the Mexican state of Tabasco and Veracruz with up to 20 inches in some isolated areas.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

83°F Clear Feels like 84°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
46%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening with more clouds for overnight. Low 71F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

82°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 71F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

81°F Clear Feels like 82°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
57%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies late. Low 68F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

83°F Clear Feels like 85°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Partly cloudy this evening, then becoming cloudy after midnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph E
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

86°F Clear Feels like 87°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
48%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Partly cloudy skies early. Scattered thunderstorms developing later at night. Low 71F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With it’s GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour by hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

If you have an Android phone, you can download it at the Google store by clicking here.

If you have an Apple phone, can you download it at the Apple Store by clicking here.

Sidebar