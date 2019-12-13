Live Now
Thunberg calls for `fight for tomorrow’ at Italy protest

Swedish environmental activist Greta Thunberg walks in Piazza Castello Square ahead of a climate march, in Turin, Italy, Friday. Dec. 13, 2019. Thunberg was named this week Time’s Person of the Year, despite becoming the figurehead of a global youth movement pressing governments for faster action on climate change. (Tino Romano/ANSA via AP)

TURIN, Italy (AP) — Swedish climate change activist Greta Thunberg on Friday asked young people to fight for their future in the next decade, as she joined a demonstration in the northern Italian city of Turin.

“Adults are behaving as if there’s no tomorrow,” Thunberg told young protesters at a Fridays for Future demonstration, the global movement inspired by her activism. “But there’s a tomorrow. We have to fight for that tomorrow as if our lives depend on that, because they do.”

Thunberg traveled to Turin in an electric car after attending the COP25 climate conference in Madrid, where she had given a speech accusing world governments of “creative PR” over their climate change stances.

The 16-year-old, who this weekbecame the youngest person to be named Time magazine’s Person of the Year, warned that the decade that is about to start will be the one that “will define our future,” and will have a key impact over the rest of our lives.

“For sure her tenacity, her determination, is an example to everybody that reminds us that we need to fight every day for this climate crisis,” said Laura Vallaro, a climate activist who joined Turin’s demonstration.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

