1  of  2
Live Now
Kobe and Gianna Bryant’s Memorial Service at Staples Center Live and replay newscasts

Throngs line streets to greet Trump at Gandhi’s ashram

International
Posted: / Updated:

Indians wear masks of U.S. President Donald Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi and cheer as they attend the Namaste Trump event at Sardar Patel Stadium in Ahmedabad, India, Monday, Feb. 24, 2020. Hundreds of thousands of people in the northwestern city are expected to greet Trump on Monday for a road show leading to a massive rally at what has been touted as the world’s largest cricket stadium. (AP Photo/Ajit Solanki)

AHMEDABAD, India (AP) — The Latest on President Donald Trump’s visit to India (all times local):

12:30 p.m.

Thousands of well-wishers waving U.S. and Indian flags lined the streets of Ahmedabad to welcome President Donald Trump on his maiden trip to India.

Trump’s motorcade rolled slowly from the airport to a former home of independence leader Mohandas Gandhi. Along the miles, everyday people mixed with colorfully costumed musicians and dancers performing folk dances.

Trump and first lady Melania Trump removed their shoes before entering the ashram for a tour personally led by Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Trump signed the guest book, referring to Modi as “my great friend” and thanking him for a “wonderful visit.”

Their next stop is a rally at a huge cricket stadium in Modi’s hometown, where throngs of supporters await.

At the stadium, Bollywood songs with a nationalistic pitch played as a cheerful crowd, many of them students, wearing Trump and Modi masks, awaited the leaders.

Videos showing rich colors of the Indian culture and heritage projected on giant screens.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

64°F Overcast Feels like 64°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
6 mph SSE
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 52F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Cloudy. Low 51F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

63°F Overcast Feels like 63°
Wind
10 mph WNW
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible early. Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar