Breaking News
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Westerly apartment complex shooting
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Thieves steal German town fire department’s Christmas tree

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Police in western Germany say thieves have made off with a town fire department’s Christmas tree, lights and all.

Mayen police said Thursday that sometime in the early morning hours of Wednesday, thieves cut the cables to the lights and carted away the four-meter-tall (13-foot) fir tree from outside the fire department in nearby Bell.

Given the size of the tree, police believe several people were likely involved in the theft.

Bell is a town of about 1,500 people that is 30 kilometers (20 miles) west of Koblenz.

Police are asking for any witnesses to come forward.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories