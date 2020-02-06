Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Thieves nab 2 huge military vehicles from Swedish army

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Swedish police say two four-wheel drive military vehicles weighing nearly seven tons have been stolen from an army storage facility northwest of Stockholm.

One of the vehicles was later found, the Swedish Defense Forces said Thursday, without elaborating.

Swedish media said it was found on a parking lot in nearby Tillberga, a small town near the military base where it was stolen in Enkoping, 70 kilometers (44 miles) northwest of the Swedish capital.

Built by BAE Land Systems OMC in South Africa, the 2.8-meter (9.2-foot) tall and 5.32-meter (17.5-foot) vehicles contained no arms, munition or explosives. They are used to transport personnel, according to the Swedish Defense Forces.

The theft, which was discovered Wednesday, is believed to have taken place overnight from the base in Enkoping. Police said they have started an investigation and a nationwide search for the vehicles.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph W
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
38°F Mainly clear skies. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

38°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
6 mph W
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 34F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

37°F Clear Feels like 37°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds SW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

39°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
6 mph WNW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Clear skies. Low 33F. Winds WSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

40°F Clear Feels like 35°
Wind
7 mph WNW
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
38°F A clear sky. Low near 35F. Winds WSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph W
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories