Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

The Latest: Greece floods kill 4; hundreds of homes damaged

International
Posted: / Updated:

A man walks past a car moved by the force of flood water after storms in Kineta village, about 68 Kilometers (42 miles) west of Athens, Monday, Nov. 25, 2019. Authorities in Greece say two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens. (AP Photo/Petros Giannakouris)

ROME (AP) — The Latest on severe weather in Europe (all times local):

6:15 p.m.

Greek state television says another two people have died in storms lashing parts of the country, bringing the death toll to four.

ERT TV said late Monday that both deaths happened in the eastern Aegean Sea islands. On Rhodes, an elderly woman was found dead after her basement room flooded, and on Kos another woman drowned after going for a swim in the sea during bad weather.

In parts of western Greece, hundreds of homes were flooded after heavy overnight rainfall.

The bodies of two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early Monday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of the capital, Athens, after their sailboat was caught in the severe weather.

___

1:20 p.m.

Authorities in Greece say two people have died and hundreds of homes have been flooded following an overnight storm that affected areas west of Athens.

The bodies of the two men believed to be tourists were recovered late Sunday and early Monday near the port of Antirio, 250 kilometers (155 miles) west of Athens after a sailboat they were using was caught in the severe weather.

Torrential rain and mudslides caused the closure of the highway linking the Greek capital to the western port city of Patras.

The worst flooding occurred at the seaside resort of Kineta, where mudslides came from a nearby fire-damaged hillside. Several dozen people trapped in their cars and in flooded homes were rescued by the Fire Service, the agency said.

___

12:05 p.m.

Officially say at least five people died as heavy rain slammed the Riviera coasts of France and Italy, trapping travelers in their cars.

Some roads remained closed Monday on the French Riviera, and rivers are still rising in Italy after the weekend flooding.

The administration for France’s Var region said four people died, including a couple in their 70s from the perfume capital of Grasse whose car got submerged. Another died after a French rescue boat sank in the Mediterranean and another was found dead in a car.

In northern Italy, a woman was found dead after the Bomida river swept away her car. Rescuers are also searching for possible victims after a landslide caused the collapse of a stretch of an elevated highway near the flooded city of Savona.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

46°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

43°F Overcast Feels like 36°
Wind
13 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy skies. Low 39F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
16 mph NNE
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
41°F Cloudy. Low near 40F. Winds NNE at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

46°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
17 mph NNE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
40°F Rain ending this evening. Partial clearing overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
12 mph NNE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories