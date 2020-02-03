Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Teenage climate activist nominated for Nobel Peace Prize

International
Posted: / Updated:

COPENHAGEN, Denmark (AP) — Two lawmakers in Sweden have nominated Swedish teenage climate activist Greta Thunberg for the 2020 Nobel Peace Prize.

Jens Holm and Hakan Svenneling, who are both members of Sweden’s Left Party, said Monday that Thunberg “has worked hard to make politicians open their eyes to the climate crisis” and “action for reducing our emissions and complying with the Paris Agreement is therefore also an act of making peace.”

The 2015 landmark Paris climate deal asks both rich and poor countries to take action to curb the rise in global temperatures that is melting glaciers, raising sea levels and shifting rainfall patterns. It requires governments to present national plans to reduce emissions to limit global temperature rise to well below 2 degrees Celsius (3.6 degrees Fahrenheit).

Thunberg, 17, has encouraged students to skip school to join protests demanding faster action on climate change, a movement that has spread beyond Sweden to other European nations and around the world. She founded th e Fridays for Future movement that has inspired similar actions by other young people.

Any national lawmaker can nominate somebody for the Nobel Peace Prize, and three members of the Norwegian Parliament nominated Thunberg last year.

In 2019, she was among four people named as the winners of a Right Livelihood Award, also known as the “Alternative Nobel” and she was named Time magazine’s “Person of the Year.”

The Norwegian Nobel Committee doesn’t publicly comment on nominations, which for 2020 had to be submitted by Feb. 1.

___

Follow AP’s full coverage of climate issues at https://apnews.com/Climate

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph SSE
Humidity
59%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
64°F Cloudy skies with a few showers after midnight. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
16 mph S
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 20 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Opelousas

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
18 mph SSW
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Overcast. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 63F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Breaux Bridge

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
64°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a shower late. Low 64F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph S
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

70°F Broken Clouds Feels like 70°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
62°F Partly cloudy skies early followed by increasing clouds with showers developing later at night. Low near 50F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories