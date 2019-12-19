Breaking News
1 dead, at least 2 injured in Westerly apartment complex shooting
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Swiss to vote on setting climate goals in constitution

International
Posted: / Updated:

BERLIN (AP) — Swiss environmental activists collected enough signatures to force a referendum on setting specific goals for combating climate change in the country’s constitution, authorities said Thursday.

The federal governments said that campaigners submitted more than then necessary 100,000 signatures for the so-called glacier initiative.

Switzerland’s famous Alpine glaciers are severely threatened by global warming.

The campaigners want a ban on the sale of all fossil fuels in Switzerland by 2050, with limited exceptions. They are also seeking to cut all net emissions of man-made greenhouse gases by mid-century.

The proposal specifies that any emissions which can’t be cut have to be offset by capturing greenhouse gases such as carbon dioxide elsewhere, such as through planting forests or technical means.

The Association for Climate Protection Switzerland, which proposed the referendum and has the support of centrist and left-leaning parties, wants both goals anchored in the Swiss Constitution.

The European Union, which Switzerland is surrounded by but isn’t a part of, recently agreed a target of net zero emissions by 2050.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
21%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
3 mph NNW
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

54°F Clear Feels like 54°
Wind
7 mph NE
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
33%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

55°F Clear Feels like 55°
Wind
9 mph NNE
Humidity
34%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

Sidebar

Trending Stories