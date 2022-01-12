Suspect detained over 2012 slayings in French Alps

FILE – Gendarmes and investigators stand at the camp site where a slain British family were holidaying in Saint Jorioz, near Annecy, on Sept. 6, 2012. A French prosecutor says a suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist has been detained. Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. A French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters survived the attack. A prosecutor said Wednesday that the suspect was detained in the Chambery region. She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing. (AP Photo/Lionel Cironneau, File)

PARIS (AP) — A suspect in the 2012 slayings of a British-Iraqi family vacationing in the French Alps and a cyclist has been detained, a French prosecutor said Wednesday.

Saad al-Hilli, his wife Ikbal and his mother-in-law Souhaila al-Allaf, were shot dead on a remote mountain road near Annecy in eastern France. French cyclist Sylvain Mollier was also killed in the shooting. Al-Hilli’s two young daughters, who were in the car at the time of the shooting, survived the attack.

Prosecutor Line Bonnet tweeted that a person has been placed in police custody in the Chambery region “in connection with the investigation into the murders of the al-Hilli family and Sylvain Mollier, known as the ‘Chevaline events’ of Sept. 5, 2012.”

She didn’t give further details on the case because the investigation is ongoing.