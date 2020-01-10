Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Student, teacher killed in Mexico school shooting

International
Posted: / Updated:

MEXICO CITY (AP) — At least two people were killed at an elementary school in northern Mexico Friday, when an 11-year-old opened fire on his teacher and classmates with two guns, authorities said.

Coahuila state Gov. Miguel Angel Riquelme said the sixth-grade shooter and his teacher died.

The preliminary investigation showed that the student arrived at his classroom, told a classmate, “Today is the day,” and asked permission to go to the bathroom, Riquelme said. After 15 minutes he had not returned and his teacher went to look for him. He emerged from the bathroom firing two guns. The shooting ended when he shot himself, he said.

Among the wounded were five students and a gym teacher, Riquelme said.

The governor said the shooter lived with his grandparents and that his mother had died some years ago. He said the boy had not presented behavioral problems before in the school. Investigators were looking into reports that the boy was influenced by a particular video game.

Images from the scene showed worried parents arriving at Colegio Cervantes to pick up their children Friday morning. It is a private school in downtown Torreon across the street from a large park.

Torreon is an industrial city with foreign assembly plants.

School shootings are rare in Mexico. Friday’s incident was reminiscent of another in January 2017 in the northern city of Monterrey. In that case, a student opened fire in a private high school. He killed a teacher and wounded two students. The shooter died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

64°F Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories