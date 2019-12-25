Live Now
Spanish police investigate British family’s pool deaths

International
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Spanish police are investigating the swimming pool deaths of a British man, his 9-year-old daughter and 16-year-old son.

The girl got into difficulty Tuesday in a pool in Malaga in southern Spain’s Costa del Sol, Spanish private news agency Europa Press reported.

Her 53-year-old father and brother jumped into the pool and tried to save her, the agency said.

Police responded to a report of three bodies in the pool.

The British family, including the children’s mother and another child, were on vacation when the deaths occurred, Europa Press said.

The report provided no further details about the family. Officials could not immediately be reached Wednesday.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

