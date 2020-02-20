Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spanish judge summons Venezuelan TV owner in PDVSA probe

International
Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish judge has named the owner of Venezuelan television network Globovisión in an investigation of alleged corruption and money laundering by Venezuela’s state-owned oil company PDVSA.

National Court judge María Tardón issued an order on Thursday to summon Venezuelan television magnate Raúl Gorrín to answer questions on Feb. 26.

The judiciary probe is looking into the alleged flow of money taken illegally from PDVSA and used to buy properties in Spain.

Besides being investigated in Spain, Gorrín also is wanted in the United States for corruption and money laundering.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F A shower is possible early. Windy. Cloudy skies will become partly cloudy after midnight. Low 36F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

46°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
24 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy skies. Gusty winds during the evening. Low 34F. Winds NNE at 20 to 30 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

44°F Overcast Feels like 37°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 32F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

48°F Overcast Feels like 42°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
83%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
39°F Partly cloudy. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 15 to 25 mph.
Wind
14 mph NNE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

48°F Overcast Feels like 40°
Wind
23 mph N
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
35°F Cloudy with a few showers. Low 48F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 30%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories

Sidebar