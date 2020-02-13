Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spanish court keeps former Mexican oil chief in detention

International
Posted: / Updated:

FILE – In this Oct. 16, 2015 file photo, Emilio Lozoya, CEO of Petroleos Mexicanos (PEMEX), attends a meeting in Paris, France. The former head of Mexico’s state oil company was arrested Wednesday, Feb. 12, 2020 in Spain on a international warrant issued by Mexico, authorities in both countries said. Mexico issued international arrest warrants against Lozoya in 2019 as a result of corruption investigations, including into his alleged ties to Odebrecht, the Brazilian construction company that secured contracts across Latin America through a network of bribes. (AP Photo/Jacques Brinon, File)

MADRID (AP) — A Spanish court ruled Thursday that a former head of Mexico’s state oil company must remain in custody while an extradition case is heard against him.

A judge ruled that Emilio Lozoya is a flight risk, according to a statement from the National Court in Madrid.

Mexico issued international arrest warrants against Lozoya last year as a result of corruption investigations. Lozoya has denied wrongdoing.

When he was arrested Wednesday in the southeastern Spanish port of Malaga, Lozoya had a driving license bearing his photograph but a different name, according to the court statement.

He is one of the most high-profile detentions for alleged corruption under Mexico’s current president, President Andrés Manuel López Obrador, who has vowed to crack down on graft.

Lozoya was the director of Pemex between 2012 and 2016, during the administration of former President Enrique Peña Nieto.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Broken Clouds

Abbeville

52°F Broken Clouds Feels like 52°
Wind
14 mph NW
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 38F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

49°F Broken Clouds Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Opelousas

48°F Feels like 43°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Partly cloudy skies. Low near 35F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

51°F Overcast Feels like 51°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
38°F Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
10 mph NNE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

53°F Overcast Feels like 53°
Wind
13 mph N
Humidity
86%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
38°F Overcast with rain showers at times. Low 43F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Trending Stories

Sidebar