Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spain: Storm death toll up to 7, major river floods feared

International
Posted: / Updated:

Waves hit a partially damage bridge during a storm in Badalona’s beach, outskirts of Barcelona, Spain, Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020. Massive waves and gale-force winds smashed into seafront towns, damaging many shops and restaurants and flooding some streets. (AP Photo/Joan Mateu)

MADRID (AP) — Three more people have died as a result of a fierce storm that has battered Spain for the past three days, authorities said Wednesday, raising the death toll to seven.

Fears increased that heavy rains expected later Wednesday could lead to several swollen rivers breaking their banks, among them the Onyar river that flows through the northeastern city of Gerona .

The body of a missing man was found Wednesday in a flooded area near the town of Callosa, in southeastern Spain, the local Valencia regional government said.

It added that a woman was killed when her apartment building partially collapsed in the town of Alcoy, following heavy rains.

In the southeastern town of Nijar, a farmer was found dead in a plastic greenhouse that had been hit by a hail storm, according to the private Spanish news agency Europa Press.

Four other people died between Sunday and Tuesday.

Searches continued for several missing people.

Since Sunday, the storm has hit mostly eastern areas of Spain with hail, heavy snow and high winds, while huge waves smashed into towns on the Mediterranean coast and the nearby islands of Mallorca and Menorca.

Weather forecasts said the worst of the storm had passed by Wednesday.

Transport authorities said the bad weather forced the closure of more than 200 roads. Schools canceled classes for more than 5,700 pupils.

Officials in Barcelona said the city’s beaches lost much of their sand due to the high, powerful surf.

Rubén del Campo, spokesman for national weather service AEMET, said he expected that once all data was collected the storm will have been one of the strongest on record. Some areas saw their heaviest rainfall in more than 70 years.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

47°F Overcast Feels like 44°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain showers early will evolve into a more steady rain overnight. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

45°F Overcast Feels like 38°
Wind
14 mph E
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

43°F Overcast Feels like 39°
Wind
7 mph E
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low 46F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

47°F Overcast Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

47°F Overcast Feels like 43°
Wind
9 mph E
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories