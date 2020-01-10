Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spain names economics, trade expert as new foreign minister

International

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

MADRID (AP) — Arancha González Laya, a lawyer with a track record in international relations, economics and trade, will be Spain’s new foreign minister, the country’s new coalition government said Friday.

González Laya, currently a U.N. Assistant Secretary General and Executive Director of the International Trade Centre, is the latest minister to be named to the new government of Socialist leader Pedro Sánchez.

Sánchez was chosen by Parliament as prime minister on Tuesday, ending a period in which he led a caretaker Socialist government following two inconclusive elections last year. His partnership with the left-wing United We Can party is Spain’s first coalition since the restoration of democracy in 1978.

Sánchez clinched the prime minister’s position by a simple majority of two votes after 18 abstentions, which has raised doubts as to how long the government will last.

His cabinet is expected to be sworn in and hold its first meeting early next week.

The cabinet will have four deputy prime ministers, including Nadia Calviño, who stays in charge of the economy portfolio.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
23 mph SSE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F A clear sky. Low 38F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Crowley

64°F Feels like 64°
Wind
9 mph W
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
20 mph SSW
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
25 mph S
Humidity
84%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
39°F Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
24 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
41°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
9 mph NW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories