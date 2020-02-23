Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Spain closes airports on Canary Islands due to sand storm

International
Posted: / Updated:

People in carnival dress walk across a street crossing in a cloud of red dust in Santa Cruz de Tenerife, Spain, Sunday, Feb. 23, 2020. Flights leaving Tenerife have been affected after storms of red sand from Africa’s Saharan desert hit the Canary Islands and carnival was finally cancelled it was announced. (AP Photo/Andres Gutierrez)

MADRID (AP) — Spanish authorities said Sunday that they have closed airports on the Canary Islands because of a wind storm that is blinding the archipelago with sand and dust.

Spain’s airport authorities said that incoming planes have been rerouted to other destinations and no flights are being allowed to leave airports on the islands’ airports.

The regional government for the Canary Islands says that wind gusts could reach 120 kph (around 75 mph). Authorities have closed schools for Monday.

Television images show palm trees whipping in the wind amid a thick yellow haze enveloping the islands.

The storm phenomenon, locally known as “calima,” is capable of lifting up clouds of sand and dust from the Sahara desert and transporting them across the 95 kilometers (59 miles) separating the islands from the African coast.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
9 mph SE
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy. Low 54F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Crowley

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
8 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Opelousas

57°F Overcast Feels like 57°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Cloudy skies. Low around 50F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

60°F Overcast Feels like 60°
Wind
3 mph
Humidity
80%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
54°F Overcast. Low 53F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph WNW
Precip
60%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New
Overcast

New Iberia

61°F Overcast Feels like 61°
Wind
9 mph SSE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
53°F Cloudy with showers. Low 52F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph SE
Precip
30%
Sunset
Moon Phase
New

Trending Stories

Sidebar