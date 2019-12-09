Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi crowned Miss Universe 2019

International
Posted: / Updated:

ATLANTA (AP) — South Africa’s Zozibini Tunzi was crowned Miss Universe 2019, giving the country its second title in in three years in a pageant that also saw strong showings from contestants from Puerto Rico and Mexico.

Tunzi, a 26-year-old gender violence activist, said she was forced to abandon her studies for a year because of her family’s economic difficulties, but her modeling work allowed her to continue her education. She studied public relations at Cape Peninsula University of Technology.

When asked during Sunday’s contest what it is most important to teach young girls today, Tunzi said leadership, unleashing a standing ovation at the Tyler Perry Studios in Atlanta, Georgia.

She said she grew up in a world where women who looked like her were not seen as beautiful. It is time for this to end, she said.

Puerto Rico’s Madison Anderson was elected first finalist, and Miss Mexico Sofía Aragón second.

Tunzi’s triumph is the second for South Africa in Miss Universe. South Africa’s Demi-Leigh Nel-Peters was crowned in 2017.

A total of 90 countries participated in this year’s contest, which was hosted by Steve Harvey.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

76°F Overcast Feels like 78°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 63F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

Crowley

78°F Broken Clouds Feels like 80°
Wind
12 mph SSW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

77°F Overcast Feels like 79°
Wind
13 mph SSW
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening becoming more widespread overnight. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

79°F Overcast Feels like 81°
Wind
16 mph SW
Humidity
69%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
62°F Scattered thunderstorms early, then mainly cloudy overnight with thunderstorms likely. Low 62F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
8 mph SW
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Broken Clouds

New Iberia

77°F Broken Clouds Feels like 78°
Wind
16 mph SSW
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
63°F Cloudy skies early, then thunderstorms developing late. Low 67F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
80%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Sidebar

Trending Stories