Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Somali mourners march against extremist blast that killed 79

International

by: MOHAMED SHEIKH NOR, Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Somali women protest in memory of their relatives who died in Saturday’s truck bombing which killed at least 78 people, during a protest to show solidarity with them and against such attacks, in the capital Mogadishu, Somalia, Thursday, Jan, 2, 2020. Placards in Somali read “Evil-doers are not our sons” and “Collaborate with the security forces”. (AP Photo)

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Hundreds of mourners and government officials in Mogadishu gathered at the capital’s Police School on Thursday to mourn the 79 people killed by a tragic truck bomb last week.

Somali government officials and residents marched through Mogadishu’s streets to show solidarity with those who lost their loved ones in the bombing that was the country’s biggest and most deadly in two years. Several mourners said that they reject terrorism.

Women and men carried flags and placards denouncing the killings. “Evil-doers are not our sons” and “Collaborate with the security forces” read some of the posters in the Somali language.

Somalia’s al-Shabab Islamic extremist rebels claimed responsibility for the weekend bomb at a busy checkpoint in which many of those killed were university students.

Mogadishu mayor Omar Filish, the mayor of Mogadishu who organized the event, told the crowd that the perpetrators of the attack failed to destroy the spirit of the Somali people and instead increased their anger at the extremist group.

”We will not cry but we will take revenge for the blood of the innocents killed in that truck bomb,” said Filish.

“We need to apprehend the al-Shabaab terrorists in their hiding places and assist each other to fight them,” said Dahir Jesow, a member of Somalia’s parliament. “They are trigger happy. We all need to be soldiers. Let’s promise to unite our fight against them.”

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

70°F Overcast Feels like 70°
Wind
12 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Periods of rain. Thunder possible. Low 58F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Crowley

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph S
Humidity
97%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely late. A few storms may be severe. Low 58F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Opelousas

71°F Overcast Feels like 71°
Wind
12 mph SW
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy with rain likely overnight. A few storms may be severe. Low 57F. SSW winds at 15 to 25 mph, decreasing to 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

73°F Overcast Feels like 73°
Wind
18 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
56°F Thunderstorms early, overcast overnight with occasional rain. A few storms may be severe. Low 59F. SSW winds at 10 to 20 mph, decreasing to less than 5 mph. Chance of rain 80%.
Wind
10 mph SSW
Precip
100%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent
Overcast

New Iberia

72°F Overcast Feels like 72°
Wind
17 mph S
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
59°F Rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Potential for heavy rainfall. Low around 55F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories