Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Russian court imposes fines on 2 Jehovah’s Witnesses

International
Posted: / Updated:

MOSCOW (AP) — A court in northern Russia on Friday fined two Jehovah’s Witnesses convicted of extremism related to their membership of the religious group, Russian media reported citing court filings.

Roman Markin and Victor Trofimov were fined the equivalent of $4,850 and $5,600 for “carrying out activities of the religious organization by calling and holding meetings” and “collecting money under the guise of fundraising.”

Russia officially banned Jehovah’s Witnesses in 2017 and declared the group an extremist organization. The Kremlin has actively used vaguely worded extremism laws to crack down on opposition activistsand religious minorities.

Jarrod Lopes, a spokesman for the Jehovah’s Witnesses world headquarters in the United States, said Friday the group was happy the two believers were not sent to prison.

“However, it remains an injustice for these peaceful men to be convicted … for nothing more than peacefully practicing their Christian beliefs,” Lopes said in a statement.

Since 2017, Russian law enforcement have targeted hundreds of Jehovah’s Witnesses across the country, raiding their homes and arresting them on extremism charges. Thirty-four members of the group have been convicted and sentenced to prison terms so far, with almost 300 people currently being investigated, Lopes told the AP.

Copyright 2020 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
49%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
2 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

56°F Clear Feels like 56°
Wind
8 mph NW
Humidity
58%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

58°F Clear Feels like 58°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
56%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
41°F Clear skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
3 mph NNW
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

59°F Clear Feels like 59°
Wind
13 mph WNW
Humidity
64%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
37°F Considerable cloudiness with occasional rain showers. Low near 40F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar

Trending Stories